High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Williston as of Sunday
(WILLISTON, ND) Are you paying too much for gas in Williston?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williston area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 209 Washington Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.14
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M & H at 201 1St Ave W. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.