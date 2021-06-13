Cancel
Williston, ND

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Williston as of Sunday

Williston Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0aT00SIS00

(WILLISTON, ND) Are you paying too much for gas in Williston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williston area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 209 Washington Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

209 Washington Ave, Williston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$3.14

Mobil

1201 E Broadway, Williston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14

Simonson

1409 2Nd Ave W, Williston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.14
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14

Mobil

1621 2Nd Ave W, Williston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14

Sinclair

1720 2Nd Ave W, Williston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14

Cenex

1401 9Th Ave Nw, Williston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M & H at 201 1St Ave W. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

