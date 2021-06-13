High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Williston as of Sunday

(WILLISTON, ND) Are you paying too much for gas in Williston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williston area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 209 Washington Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 209 Washington Ave, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.14

Mobil 1201 E Broadway, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Simonson 1409 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Mobil 1621 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Sinclair 1720 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Cenex 1401 9Th Ave Nw, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M & H at 201 1St Ave W. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.