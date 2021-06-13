Cancel
Fergus Falls, MN

Are you overpaying for gas in Fergus Falls? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Fergus Falls Daily
Fergus Falls Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6bSi_0aT00RPj00

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Fergus Falls?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fergus Falls area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fergus Falls area appeared to be at Tesoro, at 22518 Big Chief Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Tesoro

22518 Big Chief Rd, Fergus Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

ARCO

1425 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.19
$3.19

Fleet Farm

2002 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.49
$3.14

Little Chief

1603 Pebble Lk Rd, Fergus Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.24

Cenex

2605 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.44
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 305 S Union Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

