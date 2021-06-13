Where’s the most expensive gas in Mitchell?

(MITCHELL, SD) Gas prices vary across the Mitchell area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mitchell area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mitchell area appeared to be at Casey's, at 100 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 100 S Main St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Freedom 512 S Sanborn Blvd, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.99

Easy Come Easy Go 316 W 5Th Ave, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.12 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

M & H 201 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

County Fair Food & Fuel 1012 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.89

Clark 520 E Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Easy Come Easy Go at 316 W 5Th Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.