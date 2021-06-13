Cancel
Ontario, OR

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ontario as of Sunday

Ontario Times
 8 days ago
(ONTARIO, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Ontario?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.41, with an average price of $3.36 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ontario area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ontario area appeared to be at Chevron, at 565 S 16Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ontario area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

565 S 16Th St, Payette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$3.23

Sinclair

324 E Idaho Ave, Ontario
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.77
$3.47

Cenex

514 Sw 4Th Ave, Ontario
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.47

Shell

1320 Sw 4Th Ave, Ontario
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.54
$3.69
$3.47

Chevron

1779 E Idaho Ave, Ontario
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.58
$3.73
$3.45

Maverik

275 North 16Th Street, Payette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.49
$3.69
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 653 E Idaho Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Ontario Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

