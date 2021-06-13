High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ontario as of Sunday

(ONTARIO, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Ontario?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.41, with an average price of $3.36 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ontario area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ontario area appeared to be at Chevron, at 565 S 16Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ontario area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 565 S 16Th St, Payette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Sinclair 324 E Idaho Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.77 $ 3.47

Cenex 514 Sw 4Th Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.47

Shell 1320 Sw 4Th Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.69 $ 3.47

Chevron 1779 E Idaho Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.58 $ 3.73 $ 3.45

Maverik 275 North 16Th Street, Payette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 653 E Idaho Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.