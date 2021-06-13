Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, PA

Don’t overpay for gas in Warren: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Warren Today
Warren Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iluEb_0aT00N8300

(WARREN, PA) Gas prices vary across the Warren area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Warren area ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Fill, at 2351 Market St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Fill at 2351 Market St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Warren Today

Warren Today

Warren, PA
9
Followers
17
Post
819
Views
ABOUT

With Warren Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Warren, PAPosted by
Warren Today

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Warren

(WARREN, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Warren area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon. Kwik Fill at 2351 Market St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Fill at 2351 Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Warren, PAPosted by
Warren Today

Top Warren news stories

(WARREN, PA) The news in Warren never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Warren area, click here.