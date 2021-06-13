Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver City, NM

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Silver City

Posted by 
Silver City News Watch
Silver City News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0aT00MFK00

(SILVER CITY, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Silver City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Silver City area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 809 N Hudson Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

809 N Hudson Blvd, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09

Alon

123 W 12Th St, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.29

Chevron

2 S Ridge Rd, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.29

Alon

1810 N Swan St, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09

Chevron

915 Silver Heights Blvd, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.58
$3.09

Ram

1929 Pinos Altos Rd, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 855 Silver Heights Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Silver City News Watch

Silver City News Watch

Silver City, NM
8
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver City, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Silver City, NMPosted by
Silver City News Watch

Top homes for sale in Silver City

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great investment property in the right location. Centrally located in the middle of town, close to University, medical, and downtown area. There are
Silver City, NMPosted by
Silver City News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Silver City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver City: Monday, June 21: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, June 23: Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June
Silver City, NMPosted by
Silver City News Watch

Top Silver City news stories

(SILVER CITY, NM) What’s going on in Silver City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Silver City area, click here.