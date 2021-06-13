Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Silver City

(SILVER CITY, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Silver City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Silver City area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 809 N Hudson Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 809 N Hudson Blvd, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Alon 123 W 12Th St, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Chevron 2 S Ridge Rd, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Alon 1810 N Swan St, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 915 Silver Heights Blvd, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.58 $ 3.09

Ram 1929 Pinos Altos Rd, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 855 Silver Heights Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.