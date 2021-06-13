Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coalinga, CA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Coalinga

Posted by 
Coalinga Daily
Coalinga Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlTEs_0aT00LMb00

(COALINGA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Coalinga area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Coalinga area was $3.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.69 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Coalinga area appeared to be at Chevron, at 307 W Elm Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

307 W Elm Ave, Coalinga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 296 E Elm Ave. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga, CA
4
Followers
14
Post
333
Views
ABOUT

With Coalinga Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coalinga, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Coalinga, CAPosted by
Coalinga Daily

Here’s the cheapest gas in Coalinga Saturday

(COALINGA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Coalinga area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 296 E Elm Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 307 W Elm Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.