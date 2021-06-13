Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafollette, TN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in La Follette

Posted by 
Lafollette Times
Lafollette Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZnKg_0aT00KTs00

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in La Follette?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the La Follette area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Follette area appeared to be at Big Creek Market, at 105 E Beech St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Big Creek Market

105 E Beech St, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.05
$3.29
$--

Shell

219 W Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.29
$2.89

Sunoco

1323 E Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.49
$--

Phillips 66

1620 E Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$3.09

Marathon

Tn-63, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Quick Shop

1708 E Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lafollette Times

Lafollette Times

Lafollette, TN
6
Followers
10
Post
96
Views
ABOUT

With Lafollette Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafollette, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murphy Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Lafollette, TNPosted by
Lafollette Times

La Follette gas at $2.7 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Gas prices vary across in the La Follette area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon. Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Big Creek Market at 105 E Beech St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Lafollette, TNPosted by
Lafollette Times

Where's the cheapest gas in La Follette?

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) According to La Follette gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Big Creek Market at 105 E Beech St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.