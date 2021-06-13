Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in La Follette

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in La Follette?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the La Follette area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Follette area appeared to be at Big Creek Market, at 105 E Beech St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Big Creek Market 105 E Beech St, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 219 W Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Sunoco 1323 E Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ --

Phillips 66 1620 E Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Marathon Tn-63, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Quick Shop 1708 E Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.