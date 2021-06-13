Cancel
Sterling, CO

Where’s the most expensive gas in Sterling?

 8 days ago
(STERLING, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Sterling?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sterling area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 7-Eleven, at 311 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven

311 W Main St, Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$--

Cenex

20974 Us-6, Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gasamat at 1001 W Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sterling, CO
With Sterling Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

