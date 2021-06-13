Cancel
Kaufman, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Kaufman? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Kaufman News Alert
Kaufman News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynCuO_0aT00Hph00

(KAUFMAN, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Kaufman area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kaufman area was $2.73 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 5473 W Us-175.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kaufman area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

5473 W Us-175, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

300 W Grove St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.38
$--

Exxon

2006 S Washington St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.28
$2.99

Chevron

1002 E Mulberry St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

1001 E Mulberry St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

2220 S Washington St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jonathan's Shop & Save at 801 S Washington St. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kaufman, TX
ABOUT

With Kaufman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

