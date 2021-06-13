Are you overpaying for gas in Kaufman? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(KAUFMAN, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Kaufman area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kaufman area was $2.73 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 5473 W Us-175.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kaufman area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 5473 W Us-175, Kaufman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 300 W Grove St, Kaufman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.38 $ --

Exxon 2006 S Washington St, Kaufman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ 2.99

Chevron 1002 E Mulberry St, Kaufman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 1001 E Mulberry St, Kaufman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 2220 S Washington St, Kaufman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jonathan's Shop & Save at 801 S Washington St. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.