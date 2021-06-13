Are you overpaying for gas in Kaufman? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(KAUFMAN, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Kaufman area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kaufman area was $2.73 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 5473 W Us-175.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kaufman area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$3.38
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.28
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jonathan's Shop & Save at 801 S Washington St. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.