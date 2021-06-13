Analysis shows most expensive gas in Yankton

(YANKTON, SD) Gas prices vary across the Yankton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Yankton area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $3.14 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yankton area appeared to be at Hy-Vee, at 2110 Broadway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee 2110 Broadway St, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 2.79 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Local 30649 Us-81, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 2.67 $ -- $ 2.94

Clark 2217 Broadway Ave, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ --

Cork N Bottle 1500 Broadway Ave, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 2.72 $ -- $ 2.90

Triple Time Rudy's 1606 Broadway Ave, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 2.72 $ 3.11 $ --

John's Service 801 Broadway Ave, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 2.68 $ 3.15 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 89823 Us-81. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.