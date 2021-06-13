Cancel
Yankton, SD

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Yankton

Yankton Digest
 8 days ago
(YANKTON, SD) Gas prices vary across the Yankton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Yankton area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $3.14 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yankton area appeared to be at Hy-Vee, at 2110 Broadway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee

2110 Broadway St, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$2.79
$3.34
$2.99

Local

30649 Us-81, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$2.67
$--
$2.94

Clark

2217 Broadway Ave, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$2.79
$3.15
$--

Cork N Bottle

1500 Broadway Ave, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$2.72
$--
$2.90

Triple Time Rudy's

1606 Broadway Ave, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$2.72
$3.11
$--

John's Service

801 Broadway Ave, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$2.68
$3.15
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 89823 Us-81. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

