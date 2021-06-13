Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Connellsville

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Connellsville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Connellsville area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Connellsville area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 225 Memorial Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Connellsville area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 225 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.85 $ --

Sunoco 816 Mccormick Ave, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.75 $ --

Sheetz 1002 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.55

Sunoco 501 Snyder St, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.75 $ --

Martin's 800 Vanderbilt Rd, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ --

Exxon 2001 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedy Meedy's at 1697 University Dr. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.