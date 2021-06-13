Cancel
Connellsville, PA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Connellsville

Connellsville Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WrTT8_0aT00EBW00

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Connellsville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Connellsville area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Connellsville area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 225 Memorial Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Connellsville area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

225 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.35
$3.85
$--

Sunoco

816 Mccormick Ave, Connellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.50
$3.75
$--

Sheetz

1002 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.55

Sunoco

501 Snyder St, Connellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.50
$3.75
$--

Martin's

800 Vanderbilt Rd, Connellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$--

Exxon

2001 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedy Meedy's at 1697 University Dr. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Connellsville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

