Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverton, WY

Paying too much for gas Riverton? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Riverton Bulletin
Riverton Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0aT00DIn00

(RIVERTON, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Riverton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Riverton area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.11, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Riverton area appeared to be at Exxon, at 203 N Federal Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

203 N Federal Blvd, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$--

Shell

420 E Pershing Ave, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

838 N Federal Blvd, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Loaf 'N Jug

305 N Federal Blvd, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton, WY
4
Followers
19
Post
760
Views
ABOUT

With Riverton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Riverton, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Exxon#1157 N Federal Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Riverton, WYPosted by
Riverton Bulletin

Riverton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.16 per gallon

(RIVERTON, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Riverton, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas. Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2150 N Federal Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Riverton, WYPosted by
Riverton Bulletin

Here’s the cheapest gas in Riverton Saturday

(RIVERTON, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Riverton area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 420 E Pershing Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Riverton, WYPosted by
Riverton Bulletin

Top Riverton news stories

(RIVERTON, WY) The news in Riverton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Riverton area, click here.