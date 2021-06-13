Paying too much for gas Riverton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(RIVERTON, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Riverton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Riverton area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.11, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Riverton area appeared to be at Exxon, at 203 N Federal Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 203 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 420 E Pershing Ave, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 838 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 305 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.