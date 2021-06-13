Where’s the most expensive gas in Hereford?

(HEREFORD, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.62 for gas in the Hereford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.64, with an average price of $2.62 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hereford area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stripes, at 100 S 25 Mile Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Stripes 100 S 25 Mile Ave, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 901 W 1St St, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.19

Sinclair 301 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 2901 E 1St St, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to United Express at 522 N 25 Mile Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.