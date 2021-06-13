Cancel
Hereford, TX

Where’s the most expensive gas in Hereford?

Hereford Dispatch
Hereford Dispatch
 8 days ago
(HEREFORD, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.62 for gas in the Hereford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.64, with an average price of $2.62 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hereford area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stripes, at 100 S 25 Mile Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Stripes

100 S 25 Mile Ave, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

901 W 1St St, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.64
$2.99
$3.29
$3.14
card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.29
$3.19

Sinclair

301 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--

Stripes

2901 E 1St St, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to United Express at 522 N 25 Mile Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Hereford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

