Where’s the most expensive gas in Hereford?
(HEREFORD, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.62 for gas in the Hereford area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.64, with an average price of $2.62 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hereford area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stripes, at 100 S 25 Mile Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to United Express at 522 N 25 Mile Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.