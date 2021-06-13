Cancel
Soccer

HSOT's All-State girls soccer team for the 2021 season

WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago
HighSchoolOT has released its all-state girls soccer team, which features the best players across all state associations. There is a first, second, and third team, each with at least one goalie, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards. There are two additional spots on each team, allowing more players of one of these positions to make team (ex: two goalies, or four defenders, etc.). There are also 24 honorable mention spots that have no position requirements.

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

