Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sault Sainte Marie

Posted by 
Sault Ste. Marie Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JafA8_0aT00Aec00

(SAULT SAINTE MARIE, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Sault Sainte Marie?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $133.91 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $137.1, with an average price of $96.28 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sault Sainte Marie area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sault Sainte Marie area appeared to be at Shell, at 266 Korah Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

266 Korah Rd, Sault Ste Marie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$137.10
$--
$163.30
$--

Esso

1332 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste Marie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$135.90
$--
$--
$--

Esso

207 Wellington St W, Sault Ste Marie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$135.10
$--
$163.10
$133.90

Esso

442 Bruce St, Sault Ste Marie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$134.80
$150.80
$156.80
$135.90

Canadian Tire

32 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste Marie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$134.80
$150.90
$156.90
$--

Flying J

996 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste Marie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$134.80
$152.90
$159.90
$130.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krist at 901 W Easterday Ave. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sault Ste. Marie, MI
