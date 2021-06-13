Are you overpaying for gas in Gaylord? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(GAYLORD, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Gaylord area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gaylord area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gaylord area appeared to be at Shell, at 1025 W Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 859 Edelweiss Village Pkwy. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.