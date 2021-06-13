Cancel
Gaylord, MI

Are you overpaying for gas in Gaylord? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Gaylord News Watch
Gaylord News Watch
 8 days ago
(GAYLORD, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Gaylord area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gaylord area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gaylord area appeared to be at Shell, at 1025 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1025 W Main St, Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Sunoco

1260 W Main St, Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Mobil

2678 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

3400 W Mi-32 , Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

502 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.19

Marathon

1041 W Main St, Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 859 Edelweiss Village Pkwy. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Gaylord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

