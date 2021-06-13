Where’s the most expensive gas in The Dalles?

(THE DALLES, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.36 for gas in the The Dalles area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.36 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the The Dalles area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3213 Brett Clodfelter Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the The Dalles area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3213 Brett Clodfelter Way, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.74 $ 3.89 $ 3.54

76 353 Us-197, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Chevron 206 W 3Rd St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Safeway 540 Mt Hood St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.61 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.71 $ 3.45

Chevron 2100 W 6Th St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

76 3902 W 6Th St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to West Second Food Mart at 1433 W 2Nd St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.