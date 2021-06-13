Cancel
The Dalles, OR

Where’s the most expensive gas in The Dalles?

The Dalles Journal
 8 days ago
(THE DALLES, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.36 for gas in the The Dalles area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.36 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the The Dalles area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3213 Brett Clodfelter Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the The Dalles area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3213 Brett Clodfelter Way, The Dalles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.74
$3.89
$3.54

76

353 Us-197, The Dalles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49

Chevron

206 W 3Rd St, The Dalles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$3.29

Safeway

540 Mt Hood St, The Dalles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.45
$3.61
$3.35
card
card$3.39
$3.55
$3.71
$3.45

Chevron

2100 W 6Th St, The Dalles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.39

76

3902 W 6Th St, The Dalles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to West Second Food Mart at 1433 W 2Nd St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With The Dalles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

