Marianna, FL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Marianna

Marianna News Watch
Marianna News Watch
 8 days ago
(MARIANNA, FL) Gas prices vary across the Marianna area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marianna area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 4820 Us-90.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf

4820 Us-90, Marianna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4153 Lafayette St, Marianna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

TA Travel Center

2112 Highway 71, Marianna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.38

Pilot

2209 Fl-71 S , Marianna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$3.89
$3.35
card
card$2.97
$3.40
$3.82
$--

Marathon

2000 Fl-71, Marianna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.32
$3.82
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 4255 South St. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marianna, FL
