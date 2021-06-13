Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Marianna

(MARIANNA, FL) Gas prices vary across the Marianna area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marianna area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 4820 Us-90.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 4820 Us-90, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4153 Lafayette St, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

TA Travel Center 2112 Highway 71, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Pilot 2209 Fl-71 S , Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.35 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.40 $ 3.82 $ --

Marathon 2000 Fl-71, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ 3.82 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 4255 South St. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.