Paying too much for gas Safford? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SAFFORD, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Safford?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Safford area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 105 E Us-70.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 105 E Us-70, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 300 E Us-70, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 750 S 8Th Ave, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.21 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Circle K 1302 1St Ave, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1780 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Circle K 1542 E Us-70, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jo Bi's Market at 4520 S Us-191. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.