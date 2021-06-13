Don’t overpay for gas in Great Bend: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GREAT BEND, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Great Bend?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Great Bend area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Shop, at 2334 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Great Bend area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop 2334 Main St, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1000 Main St. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.