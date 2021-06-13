Cancel
Great Bend, KS

Don’t overpay for gas in Great Bend: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Great Bend News Beat
Great Bend News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6R0E_0aT004RV00

(GREAT BEND, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Great Bend?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Great Bend area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Shop, at 2334 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Great Bend area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop

2334 Main St, Great Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1000 Main St. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Great Bend, KS
ABOUT

With Great Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

