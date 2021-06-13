High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Shippensburg as of Sunday

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Gas prices vary across the Shippensburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.14 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shippensburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 359 E King St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 359 E King St, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.55

Gulf 500 E King St, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.49

Giant 397 Baltimore Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ --

Rutter's 1 Airport Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.55

Sunoco 200 Walnut Bottom Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.90 $ 3.55

Sheetz 8000 Olde Scotland Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 92 W King St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.