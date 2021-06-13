Cancel
Sturgis, MI

Don’t overpay for gas in Sturgis: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Sturgis Updates
Sturgis Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292DOA_0aT001nK00

(STURGIS, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Sturgis?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sturgis area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Admiral, at 501 W Chicago Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Admiral

501 W Chicago Rd, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Admiral

1207 E Chicago Rd, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.49
$--

Sunoco

126 Wb I-90 Service Plaza, Indiana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.83
$3.29

Sunoco

126 Eb I-90 Service Plaza, Indiana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.83
$3.29

Sunoco

704 W Chicago Rd, Michigan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.25

CITGO

25024 Us-12, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 0050 W 750 N. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sturgis Updates

Sturgis Updates

Sturgis, MI
5
Followers
18
Post
805
Views
ABOUT

With Sturgis Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

