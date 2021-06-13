Don’t overpay for gas in Sturgis: Analysis shows most expensive station
(STURGIS, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Sturgis?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sturgis area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Admiral, at 501 W Chicago Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.83
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.83
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 0050 W 750 N. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.