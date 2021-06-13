Don’t overpay for gas in Sturgis: Analysis shows most expensive station

(STURGIS, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Sturgis?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sturgis area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Admiral, at 501 W Chicago Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Admiral 501 W Chicago Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Admiral 1207 E Chicago Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.49 $ --

Sunoco 126 Wb I-90 Service Plaza, Indiana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.83 $ 3.29

Sunoco 126 Eb I-90 Service Plaza, Indiana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.83 $ 3.29

Sunoco 704 W Chicago Rd, Michigan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

CITGO 25024 Us-12, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 0050 W 750 N. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.