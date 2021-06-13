Cancel
Analysis shows most expensive gas in Austin

Posted by 
Austin News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0kJX_0aSzzxWa00

(AUSTIN, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Austin area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Austin area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.91 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 101 4Th St Nw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

BP

101 4Th St Nw, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Minnoco

901 4Th Ave Ne, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$--

Sinclair

1205 Oakland Pl Se, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.48
$--

Kwik Trip

1401 4Th St Nw, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$--
$3.09

Kwik Trip

1300 14Th St Nw, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.09

Kwik Trip

1509 10Th Pl Ne, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1201 Oakland Ave W. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

