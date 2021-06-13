Analysis shows most expensive gas in Austin
(AUSTIN, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Austin area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Austin area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.91 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 101 4Th St Nw.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1201 Oakland Ave W. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.