Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Andalusia

(ANDALUSIA, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Andalusia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Andalusia area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 303 W Bypass.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 303 W Bypass, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 14072 Us-29, Carolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1997 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Expy. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.