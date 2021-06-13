Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andalusia, AL

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Andalusia

Posted by 
Andalusia Bulletin
Andalusia Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BejUk_0aSzzwdr00

(ANDALUSIA, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Andalusia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Andalusia area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 303 W Bypass.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

303 W Bypass, Andalusia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

14072 Us-29, Carolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1997 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Expy. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Andalusia Bulletin

Andalusia Bulletin

Andalusia, AL
9
Followers
17
Post
931
Views
ABOUT

With Andalusia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Andalusia, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Chevron#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Andalusia, ALPosted by
Andalusia Bulletin

Where's the cheapest gas in Andalusia?

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Andalusia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon. Inland at 11183 Us-84 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 303 W Bypass, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Andalusia, ALPosted by
Andalusia Bulletin

News wrap: Headlines in Andalusia

(ANDALUSIA, AL) What’s going on in Andalusia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Andalusia area, click here.
Andalusia, ALPosted by
Andalusia Bulletin

What's up: Top news in Andalusia

(ANDALUSIA, AL) The news in Andalusia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Andalusia area, click here.