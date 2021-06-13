Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Andalusia
(ANDALUSIA, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Andalusia area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Andalusia area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 303 W Bypass.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1997 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Expy. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.