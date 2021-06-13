Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Seymour

(SEYMOUR, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Seymour?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Seymour area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 416 Stevens Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 416 Stevens Way, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 3.35

CountryMark 314 E 2Nd St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.35

Circle K 719 N Ewing St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Circle K 601 E Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Marathon 933 W Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Circle K 612 E Oak St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1552 E Tipton St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.