Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seymour, IN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Seymour

Posted by 
Seymour Today
Seymour Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0aSzzvl800

(SEYMOUR, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Seymour?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Seymour area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 416 Stevens Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

416 Stevens Way, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.30
$3.70
$3.35

CountryMark

314 E 2Nd St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.35

Circle K

719 N Ewing St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Circle K

601 E Tipton St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Marathon

933 W Tipton St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.35

Circle K

612 E Oak St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1552 E Tipton St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Seymour Today

Seymour Today

Seymour, IN
16
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seymour Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seymour, IN
City
Tipton, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Circle K#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Seymour, INPosted by
Seymour Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Seymour Saturday

(SEYMOUR, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Seymour area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1552 E Tipton St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 719 N Ewing St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.96.
Seymour, INPosted by
Seymour Today

This is the cheapest gas in Seymour right now

(SEYMOUR, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Seymour area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1552 E Tipton St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 719 N Ewing St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.