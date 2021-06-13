High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Chickasha as of Sunday

(CHICKASHA, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Chickasha?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chickasha area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 5550 E Ok-19 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 5550 E Ok-19 , Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.22 $ 3.32 $ 3.19

Shamrock 528 W Choctaw Ave, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1601 W Grand Ave, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Conoco 2100 S 29Th St, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 402 W Country Club Rd, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 1001 W Choctaw Ave, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2027 S 1St St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.