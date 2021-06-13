Cancel
Chickasha, OK

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Chickasha as of Sunday

Posted by 
Chickasha Journal
Chickasha Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCMcu_0aSzzusP00

(CHICKASHA, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Chickasha?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chickasha area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 5550 E Ok-19 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

5550 E Ok-19 , Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.22
$3.32
$3.19

Shamrock

528 W Choctaw Ave, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Phillips 66

1601 W Grand Ave, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Conoco

2100 S 29Th St, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

402 W Country Club Rd, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Love's Country Store

1001 W Choctaw Ave, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.29
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2027 S 1St St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Chickasha Journal

Chickasha Journal

Chickasha, OK
