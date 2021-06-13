Cancel
Emporia, KS

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Emporia as of Sunday

Emporia News Beat
Emporia News Beat
 8 days ago
(EMPORIA, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Emporia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Emporia area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.87 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Shop, at 105 W 12Th Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop

105 W 12Th Ave, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.37
$--

BP

202 E 6Th Ave, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

126 S Commercial St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

1201 E 12Th St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.27
$3.09

Phillips 66

1829 Merchant St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.09

Casey's

1402 E 6Th Ave, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Finish Line at 423 W 6Th Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

