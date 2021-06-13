High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Emporia as of Sunday

(EMPORIA, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Emporia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Emporia area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.87 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Shop, at 105 W 12Th Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop 105 W 12Th Ave, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ --

BP 202 E 6Th Ave, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 126 S Commercial St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1201 E 12Th St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1829 Merchant St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

Casey's 1402 E 6Th Ave, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Finish Line at 423 W 6Th Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.