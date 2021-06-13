Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clanton, AL

Don’t overpay for gas in Clanton: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Clanton News Alert
Clanton News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jceFu_0aSzzs6x00

(CLANTON, AL) Gas prices vary across the Clanton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clanton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clanton area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2134 7Th St S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2134 7Th St S, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.15

Shell

2131 7Th St S, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Petro Plus

2320 7Th St S, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1000 7Th St N, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2208 7Th St S, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2690 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Suzy Q's at 402 Lay Dam Hwy. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clanton News Alert

Clanton News Alert

Clanton, AL
4
Followers
16
Post
254
Views
ABOUT

With Clanton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Clanton, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Clanton, ALPosted by
Clanton News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in Clanton right now

(CLANTON, AL) According to Clanton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Suzy Q's at 402 Lay Dam Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2134 7Th St S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.