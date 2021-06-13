Are you overpaying for gas in Natchitoches? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Natchitoches area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Natchitoches area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Natchitoches area appeared to be at Texaco, at 642 University Pkwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 642 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco La-6, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Exxon 201 La-3175 Bypass, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 1749 La-3175 Byp, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 5354 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ -- $ --

Chevron 5422 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 5696 La-1 Byp. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.