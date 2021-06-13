Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natchitoches, LA

Are you overpaying for gas in Natchitoches? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Natchitoches Updates
Natchitoches Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0aSzzpSm00

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Natchitoches area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Natchitoches area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Natchitoches area appeared to be at Texaco, at 642 University Pkwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

642 University Pkwy, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

La-6, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Exxon

201 La-3175 Bypass, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

1749 La-3175 Byp, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

5354 University Pkwy, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.01
$--
$--

Chevron

5422 University Pkwy, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 5696 La-1 Byp. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Natchitoches Updates

Natchitoches Updates

Natchitoches, LA
17
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Natchitoches Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texaco#642 University Pkwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Natchitoches, LAPosted by
Natchitoches Updates

Save up to $0.33 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Natchitoches

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Natchitoches area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon. Shop Rite at 247 Keyser Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 97 South Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.