Rock Springs, WY

Paying too much for gas Rock Springs? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Rock Springs News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0aSzznwY00

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Gas prices vary across the Rock Springs area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rock Springs area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rock Springs area appeared to be at Shell, at 8 Purple Sage Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

8 Purple Sage Rd, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.99
$3.59

Kum & Go

2910 Foothill Dr, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.57
$3.89
$3.39

Kum & Go

2004 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.80
$3.39

Smith's

2558 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.39

Sinclair

2506 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Flying J

650 Stagecoach Dr, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.27
$3.64
$3.86
$3.65
card
card$3.27
$3.64
$3.86
$3.71

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1704 Elk St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rock Springs, WY
ABOUT

With Rock Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

