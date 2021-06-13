Paying too much for gas Rock Springs? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Gas prices vary across the Rock Springs area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rock Springs area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rock Springs area appeared to be at Shell, at 8 Purple Sage Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 8 Purple Sage Rd, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Kum & Go 2910 Foothill Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.57 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Kum & Go 2004 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.80 $ 3.39

Smith's 2558 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Sinclair 2506 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flying J 650 Stagecoach Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ 3.64 $ 3.86 $ 3.65 card card $ 3.27 $ 3.64 $ 3.86 $ 3.71

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1704 Elk St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.