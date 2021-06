An interview with Thunder Predator’s mid laner, Leostyle, the place we spoke about preparation for TI10, their new coach Concern and the South American Dota 2 scene. When Thunder Predator took the Singapore Main by storm, their mid laner Leonardo “LeoStyle” Sifuentes was on the forefront, main their cost. It was that efficiency on the first DPC Main of the 12 months that took them from the wildcards to the playoffs and earned them the 5th/6th end, which was very important in securing the direct invite to TI10. GosuGamers caught up with Leostyle to speak concerning the highway forward to TI10 and the way the South American area has been creating on the subject of Dota 2, amongst different issues.