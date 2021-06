With the decrease bracket concluded for the day, it was time for MSC 2021 playoff motion as 4 groups fought for a spot within the higher bracket remaining. Whereas we witnessed two groups progress within the decrease bracket and two be eradicated from MSC 2021 earlier within the day, it was now time for the higher bracket – and a few extremely anticipated sequence. All eyes can be on the 2 Philippine’s groups: Blacklist Worldwide and Execration, the Malaysians of RSG MY and the Indonesian EVOS Legends as they battled it out for the 2 spots within the higher bracket finals – a assured prime 3 end at MSC 2021.