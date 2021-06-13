Cancel
Meadville, PA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Meadville

Meadville News Beat
 8 days ago
(MEADVILLE, PA) Gas prices vary across the Meadville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.23 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Meadville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 333 North St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

333 North St, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Fill

275 Linden St, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

GetGo

18499 Smock Hwy, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$--

Sheetz

18425 Smock Hwy, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.59

CITGO

18163 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.59

Kwik Fill

11144 Perry Hwy, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 16401 Harmonsburg Rd. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

