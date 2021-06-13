Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Meadville

(MEADVILLE, PA) Gas prices vary across the Meadville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.23 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Meadville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 333 North St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 333 North St, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Fill 275 Linden St, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

GetGo 18499 Smock Hwy, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

Sheetz 18425 Smock Hwy, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

CITGO 18163 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Kwik Fill 11144 Perry Hwy, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 16401 Harmonsburg Rd. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.