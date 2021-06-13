Cancel
Mount Pleasant, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Mt Pleasant

Mt Pleasant News Beat
 8 days ago
(MT PLEASANT, TX) Gas prices vary across the Mt Pleasant area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mt Pleasant area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2004 N Jefferson Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2004 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.20
$3.51
$--

Shell

300 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.14
$3.43
$2.89

E-Z Mart

1201 E Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.10
$3.37
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to VP Racing Fuels at 1201 W Ferguson Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Mt Pleasant News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

