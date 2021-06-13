Cancel
Georgetown, SC

Where’s the most expensive gas in Georgetown?

Georgetown Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfOgY_0aSzzU7d00

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Georgetown?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Georgetown area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 238 N Fraser St .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

238 N Fraser St , Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.65
$--

Circle K

2602 Hightmarket St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.27
$3.60
$--

Speedway

401 Church St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.27
$3.60
$3.09

Circle K

315 Church St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.27
$--
$--

BP

1802 S Island Rd, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.27
$3.60
$2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Francis Marion Convenience at 3075 N Fraser St . As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Georgetown, SC
9
Followers
16
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Georgetown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

