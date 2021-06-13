Where’s the most expensive gas in Georgetown?

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Georgetown?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Georgetown area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 238 N Fraser St .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 238 N Fraser St , Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Circle K 2602 Hightmarket St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.27 $ 3.60 $ --

Speedway 401 Church St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.27 $ 3.60 $ 3.09

Circle K 315 Church St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.27 $ -- $ --

BP 1802 S Island Rd, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.27 $ 3.60 $ 2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Francis Marion Convenience at 3075 N Fraser St . As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.