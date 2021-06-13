High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Defiance as of Sunday
(DEFIANCE, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Defiance?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Defiance area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.17 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 619 Davidson St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Defiance area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to S&G at 1910 E 2Nd St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.