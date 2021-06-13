Cancel
Defiance, OH

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Defiance as of Sunday

Posted by 
Defiance Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0aSzzTEu00

(DEFIANCE, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Defiance?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Defiance area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.17 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 619 Davidson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Defiance area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

619 Davidson St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.27

Shell

1163 S Clinton St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.36

Shell

1535 Ottawa Ave, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.36

Shell

1841 E 2Nd St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

27986 Ayersville Rd, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

117 N Clinton St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to S&G at 1910 E 2Nd St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Defiance, OH
ABOUT

With Defiance Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

