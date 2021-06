International tournaments are a curious thing. In the public eye, they are perceived as a time when players can truly burst onto the scene, maybe even earning themselves a big move in the process. There are even examples of this happening — Liverpool themselves have been tempted into the practice, with Euro ‘96 influencing a move for Patrick Berger. Later, the 2002 World Cup proved decisive in the decision to acquire El Hadji Diouf. However, the Senegalese striker is practically the definition of a cautionary tale. Today’s Liverpool is a well-oiled machine: if someone is looking impressive at this summer’s Euros, there’s a good chance the club have already run the rule over them.