High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dublin as of Sunday

(DUBLIN, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Dublin area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dublin area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1108 N Jefferson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dublin area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1108 N Jefferson St, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Chevron 1603 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1015 Claxton Dairy Rd, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Marathon 1329 N Jefferson St, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.03 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Marathon 2009 Veterans Blvd , Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 407 Central Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.