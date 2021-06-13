Cancel
Dublin, GA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dublin as of Sunday

Dublin Journal
Dublin Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0aSzzG0h00

(DUBLIN, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Dublin area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dublin area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1108 N Jefferson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dublin area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1108 N Jefferson St, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29

Chevron

1603 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1015 Claxton Dairy Rd, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19

Marathon

1329 N Jefferson St, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.03
$3.39
$3.19

Marathon

2009 Veterans Blvd , Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 407 Central Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dublin, GA
