High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dublin as of Sunday
(DUBLIN, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Dublin area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dublin area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1108 N Jefferson St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dublin area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.03
$3.39
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 407 Central Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.