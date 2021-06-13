Analysis shows most expensive gas in Plainview

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Plainview?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Plainview area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 404 W 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Plainview area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 404 W 5Th St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.95

Valero 310 W 5Th St , Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Allsup's 501 N Date St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 608 S Broadway St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

United Express 2403 N Columbia St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 2510 W 5Th St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 1014 W 5Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.