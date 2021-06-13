Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainview, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Plainview

Posted by 
Plainview Post
Plainview Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Kw6z_0aSzz1r300

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Plainview?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Plainview area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 404 W 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Plainview area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

404 W 5Th St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.95

Valero

310 W 5Th St , Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Allsup's

501 N Date St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Valero

608 S Broadway St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95

United Express

2403 N Columbia St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

2510 W 5Th St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 1014 W 5Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Plainview Post

Plainview Post

Plainview, TX
14
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Plainview Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainview, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Valero#Krispy Krunchy Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Plainview, TXPosted by
Plainview Post

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Plainview

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Plainview, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas. Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 1014 W 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 404 W 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.