Nixa, MO

Are you overpaying for gas in Nixa? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Nixa News Beat
 8 days ago
(NIXA, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Nixa area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Nixa area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Nixa area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 2006 W Jackson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Nixa area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

2006 W Jackson St, Ozark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$2.99

Casey's

1950 W Jackson St, Ozark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$2.99

Kum & Go

903 W Jackson St, Ozark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Kum & Go

305 W South St, Ozark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.44
$2.99

Casey's

603 E South St, Ozark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$2.99

Plaza Gas

640 E South St, Ozark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1106 N Massey Blvd. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Nixa, MOPosted by
Nixa News Beat

Nixa gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(NIXA, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Nixa area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Signal at 402 W Mt Vernon St. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Phillips 66 at 2006 W Jackson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Nixa, MOPosted by
Nixa News Beat

Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Nixa

(NIXA, MO) According to Nixa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Signal at 402 W Mt Vernon St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 2006 W Jackson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.