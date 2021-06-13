Are you overpaying for gas in Nixa? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NIXA, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Nixa area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Nixa area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Nixa area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 2006 W Jackson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Nixa area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 2006 W Jackson St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Casey's 1950 W Jackson St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Kum & Go 903 W Jackson St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Kum & Go 305 W South St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Casey's 603 E South St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Plaza Gas 640 E South St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1106 N Massey Blvd. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.