Are you overpaying for gas in Mcalester? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MCALESTER, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Mcalester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mcalester area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 701 S George Nigh Expy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mcalester area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 701 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.92

Finish Line Us- 270, Krebs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell Us-270, Alderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Phillips 66 526 E Carl Albert Pkwy, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 503 S George Nigh Expy, Mcalester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 428 S George Nigh Exp. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.