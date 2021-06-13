Cancel
Mcalester, OK

Are you overpaying for gas in Mcalester? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Mcalester Digest
Mcalester Digest
 8 days ago
(MCALESTER, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Mcalester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mcalester area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 701 S George Nigh Expy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mcalester area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

701 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.47
$2.92

Finish Line

Us- 270, Krebs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

Shell

Us-270, Alderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.97

Phillips 66

526 E Carl Albert Pkwy, McAlester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

503 S George Nigh Expy, Mcalester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 428 S George Nigh Exp. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mcalester, OK
This is the cheapest gas in Mcalester right now

(MCALESTER, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Mcalester area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon. Murphy USA at 450 S George Nigh Expy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1401 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Mcalester gas at $2.61 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MCALESTER, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Mcalester, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 428 S George Nigh Exp. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.97 at Phillips 66 at 701 S George Nigh Expy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.