Tomas Nido behind the plate for Mets on Sunday

As the MLB playoffs get underway, the Mets will be watching the proceedings from home for the fifth straight year. This time, however, feels different. In the offseason the Mets were sold from the much-maligned Wilpon family to billionaire Steve Cohen who was determined to be one of the most active clubs in free agency in pursuit of a playoff berth. They certainly didn’t disappoint, signing pitchers Taijuan Walker, Trevor May, and Aaron Loup as well as trading for Joey Lucchesi among other moves. The trade block brought the Mets a more headline-worthy move, as they traded for two former All-Stars from the Cleveland Indians (soon to be called the Guardians) in shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco. Rising star Lindor subsequently signed a 10-year, $341 million contract — one of the richest in sports history. Combine these moves with the return of former All-Star Noah Syndergaard from Tommy John surgery, and there was a sense of optimism around the Mets.

