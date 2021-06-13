Tomas Nido behind the plate for Mets on Sunday

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
Pat Ragazzo reviews the top five managerial candidates the Mets should pursue this offseason. Ken Davidoff of the Post did a profile on Jay Horwitz in light of his memoir published last year. Around the National League East. The Braves shut out the Brewers 3-0 in Game 2 of the...
The Mets failed in 2021 by any measure that matters, having missed the playoffs and finished with a losing record. But if you graded them on an individual basis? Well, it’s still not pretty. Here is a hitter-by-hitter look at how they graded out, in one writer’s view. C James...
It’s not the cheeriest of futures to consider, but in the event that Michael Conforto doesn’t come back to Queens, there are certainly options to take his spot on the roster. If pain is what you’re after, the oral history of the Mets run to game seven of the 2006...
Postseason baseball is in full swing, with some great games already in the books as the championship series begin. For the Mets, however, it’s another long offseason at home, resting and gearing up after another disappointing season. It will be an offseason of reflection, but also one of change, as the Mets have a lot of work to do to get this team back on the right track.
As the MLB playoffs get underway, the Mets will be watching the proceedings from home for the fifth straight year. This time, however, feels different. In the offseason the Mets were sold from the much-maligned Wilpon family to billionaire Steve Cohen who was determined to be one of the most active clubs in free agency in pursuit of a playoff berth. They certainly didn’t disappoint, signing pitchers Taijuan Walker, Trevor May, and Aaron Loup as well as trading for Joey Lucchesi among other moves. The trade block brought the Mets a more headline-worthy move, as they traded for two former All-Stars from the Cleveland Indians (soon to be called the Guardians) in shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco. Rising star Lindor subsequently signed a 10-year, $341 million contract — one of the richest in sports history. Combine these moves with the return of former All-Star Noah Syndergaard from Tommy John surgery, and there was a sense of optimism around the Mets.
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter. Mets medical director David Altchek operated yesterday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The 34-year-old Carrasco was obtained by the Mets from Cleveland in January along with shortstop Francisco Lindor. His tore his right hamstring during spring training and didn’t make his season debut until July 30. Carrasco went 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts.
Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Chicago White Sox were eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday after losing Game 4 of their American League Division Series, 10-1, to the Houston Astros. The White Sox, specifically manager Tony La Russa, did not go quietly into the winter, however. Rather, La Russa made it clear that he...
When the Cardinals sent a group email notice to the media on Thursday afternoon with an invitation to join a 1:45 p.m. Zoom conference, I anticipated the announcement of a contract extension for manager Mike Shildt. And why not? Three full seasons as manager, three consecutive postseasons, the 2019 National...
Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
I wrote a book-length column on this topic on Friday, but there’s still plenty to discuss about the Cardinals’ decision to fire Mike Shildt. 1) On Monday Shildt displayed class, and nothing but class, in his first official public statement since his dismissal last Thursday. In his first post-Cardinal message, delivered through “invited media,” Shildt took the expected tone, one with grace and humility. He had no interest in stirring the pot.
Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt may not be down on his luck for long. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported Sunday that the San Diego Padres are expected to interview Shildt for their managerial opening. The interview will be Shildt’s first since he was fired by the Cardinals last week.
The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
