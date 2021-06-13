Paying too much for gas North Platte? Analysis shows most expensive station

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in North Platte?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the North Platte area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the North Platte area appeared to be at Gulf, at 102 Holiday Frontage Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 102 Holiday Frontage Rd, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ --

Cenex 3002 S Jeffers St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 3211 S Newberry Access Rd, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ 3.60 $ 3.39

Sinclair 101 Platte Oasis Pkwy, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pronto at 1901 E 4Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.