Paying too much for gas North Platte? Analysis shows most expensive station

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in North Platte?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the North Platte area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the North Platte area appeared to be at Gulf, at 102 Holiday Frontage Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.09
$3.19
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$3.14
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.34
|card
card$3.00
$--
$3.60
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pronto at 1901 E 4Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.