North Platte, NE

Paying too much for gas North Platte? Analysis shows most expensive station

North Platte News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tJs5_0aSzys0K00

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in North Platte?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the North Platte area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the North Platte area appeared to be at Gulf, at 102 Holiday Frontage Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf

102 Holiday Frontage Rd, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.09
$3.19
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.29
$--

Cenex

3002 S Jeffers St, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$3.14
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.29
$--

Love's Travel Stop

3211 S Newberry Access Rd, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.34
card
card$3.00
$--
$3.60
$3.39

Sinclair

101 Platte Oasis Pkwy, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pronto at 1901 E 4Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With North Platte News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

