High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Corinth as of Sunday

(CORINTH, MS) Gas prices vary across the Corinth area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Corinth area ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.68 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Corinth area appeared to be at Bali's, at 105 S Harper Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Bali's 105 S Harper Rd, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 102 S Harper Rd, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2051 E Shiloh Rd, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2700 Us-72, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Sprint Mart 2701 Hwy 72 W, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 2111 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2201 S Harper Rd. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.