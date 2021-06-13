Cancel
Corinth, MS

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Corinth as of Sunday

Posted by 
Corinth News Watch
Corinth News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNErL_0aSzyr7b00

(CORINTH, MS) Gas prices vary across the Corinth area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Corinth area ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.68 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Corinth area appeared to be at Bali's, at 105 S Harper Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Bali's

105 S Harper Rd, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

102 S Harper Rd, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2051 E Shiloh Rd, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

BP

2700 Us-72, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.96

Sprint Mart

2701 Hwy 72 W, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Exxon

2111 Us-72 E, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2201 S Harper Rd. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

