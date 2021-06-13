Add new comment

While not a true gaming headset, the Razer Opus provides enough technology to support gaming and offer a lot more that are in the market for a high quality wireless headset. Today, Razer is expanding its color options and technology with the Opus X. The headset will now offer three more. The Opus does offer a low latency gaming mode, but goes beyond that. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Active Noise Cancellation that will make this a true multi-use headset. Armed with tuned 40mm audio drivers and two microphones, it provides not only the premium look but the premium sound. The three latest colors that are available come in the form of Razer Green, Mercury White and Quartz Pink. The Opus X will be available on June 11 for $99.99. You can read our review of the Razer Opus here.