Add new comment

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Could Have Big Plans Up Their Sleeve For Future FSD Software Updates. Tesla is currently behind schedule and was supposed to come out with Version 9 almost a month ago. It is probably smart for Tesla to take their time on new updates given they just switched away from radar.

www.torquenews.com
Carstorquenews.com

A History of the Tesla Model S

Tesla has several different types of cars and one of those is the Model S. It was the first production car after the original roadster to be produced for customers and there has been many versions! Let's talk about this car!. The Original Tesla Model S. After the original Tesla...
Technologyteslanorth.com

Tesla Details its Latest Autopilot Supercomputer

Advanced driver assistance systems like Tesla’s Autopilot use a lot of hardware to collect, store and use data, as shown in a recent post from one of Tesla’s engineering managers. Tesla Autopilot Artificial Intelligence Engineering Manager Tim Zaman shared photos from of the company’s third and most recent cluster of...
Carsinsideevs.com

New Tesla Model S Has Smaller Battery Pack But Better Efficiency

According to a recent report published by Electrek, Tesla may have admitted that it reduced the energy capacity of the battery pack in its newly refreshed Model S sedan. Nonetheless, the newest model has more range than the outgoing model. Electric cars, just like any other emerging technology, improve over...
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla AI Day Is Coming

Tesla is constantly in the news, whether by design or not. The most recent news is that Tesla is planning an artificial intelligence (AI) day sometime in the near future. This news comes as Tesla has also opened the longest Supercharger route in the world, stretching across China. So when exactly – and what exactly – is Tesla AI Day?
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says Tesla AI Day Planned For July; Recruiting On Agenda

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reiterated plans to hold an AI Day in about a month aimed to provide a boost to its recruiting plans. What Happened: The AI day this year will go over the progress with “Tesla software & hardware” for training and inference with the purpose of recruiting, Musk tweeted.
CarsPosted by
Daily Mail

Is Tesla spying on drivers? Elon Musk's firm 'switches on cameras in some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to make sure drivers are watching the road'

A man buying his second Tesla has claimed the company has switched on driver-facing cameras to monitor whether they are pay attention to the road. Kevin Smith revealed to CNBC that he ordered his 2021 Model Y at the end of March but when he received it, he spotted a release note in the touchscreen display that told him cabin cameras would be switched on when Autopilot is engaged.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

World's Quickest Electric Car Isn't Tesla Roadster, It's This

But can it beat Tesla's claimed 0-60 mph time of 1.1 seconds?. Tesla is undoubtedly the benchmark in terms of acceleration when it comes to electric vehicles. Even the Tesla Model S Long Range, which can be described as a somewhat lower-spec model compared to the Plaid, could accelerate from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.1 seconds.
Technologymusically.com

Splice adds new creator plans with virtual instruments

Creator tools firm Splice has been offering subscriptions for a long time, but now it has added two new plans into its mix: Creator and Creator+. They sit alongside the existing Sounds+ plan, offering a mixture of tools and credits for Splice’s samples marketplace. However, they also add access to two new virtual instruments developed by Splice: Beatmaker and Astra. The former helps musicians to create their own beats, while the latter is a virtual synthesizer.
BusinessNorwalk Hour

Elon Musk confirms the best kept secret of his Tesla cars

On Saturday, June 18, the Tesla car owners account (@teslaownersSV) revealed the best-kept secret of the American company's cars through a tweet. Minutes later, Elon Musk confirmed it through his official Twitter account with a single "yeah ." Tesla electric cars are well known thanks to their design and technology,...
CarsNBC Miami

Car Hire Start-Up Virtuo Adds Teslas to Fleet in Electrification Push

The company, which allows people to hire and unlock premium cars through an app, wants 50% of its vehicles to be electric by 2025, and 100% by 2030. It plans to add around 50 Tesla Model 3 Long Range vehicles to its fleets in London and Paris, and they will be available for customers to book from June 22.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Razer Adds Style to New Opus X Headset

While not a true gaming headset, the Razer Opus provides enough technology to support gaming and offer a lot more that are in the market for a high quality wireless headset. Today, Razer is expanding its color options and technology with the Opus X. The headset will now offer three more. The Opus does offer a low latency gaming mode, but goes beyond that. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Active Noise Cancellation that will make this a true multi-use headset. Armed with tuned 40mm audio drivers and two microphones, it provides not only the premium look but the premium sound. The three latest colors that are available come in the form of Razer Green, Mercury White and Quartz Pink. The Opus X will be available on June 11 for $99.99. You can read our review of the Razer Opus here.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Nintendo President Comments On New Switch Hardware

Rumors have circulated for months and months that Nintendo is working on some kind of updated Switch hardware, a "Nintendo Switch Pro" that would feature a bigger screen and be capable of outputting in 4K resolution. But E3 has come and gone and Nintendo didn’t announce any such device. Is all hope gone that we could see an upgraded Switch before the end of the year? Maybe. Or maybe not. Nintendo is keeping all of its cards very close to the vest.
Electronicsdweb.news

HyperX Adds New Styles to Gaming Glasses Lineup

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced HyperX Spectre Mission, a new family of gaming eyewear. Built for extended hours of gaming or time spent in front of a digital screen, the new eyewear design offers HyperX gaming-grade lenses with blue light and UV protection at an affordable price. HyperX is also expanding its current eyewear offerings on Amazon to include added color schemes and the new Spectre Mission line.
CarsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Tesla Model S vs. Tesla Model 3: What’s the difference?

Tesla made a lot of new friends when it released the Tesla Model S way back in 2012. The sizeable sedan packed stylish looks, performance and lots of technology into its design, which at the time proved to be very tempting for people looking for their first electric car. Five...
StocksInvestorPlace

Why Tesla Stock Is a Screaming Buy Ahead of Its Q2 Report

With two weeks remaining in Q2, all eyes are on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and the company’s electric vehicle (EV) production and delivery numbers this quarter. Channel checks point to strong demand, with Tesla having already sold out production capacity. Still, tensions run high. TSLA stock has pulled back 13% year-to-date on production concerns, industry-wide supply constraints and increasing headline risk from competitors.
Economycarfinest.com

US: BEV Market Nearly Doubled Through April 2021

The all-electric car segment is booming in the U.S., according to the latest report on car registration from Experian (via Automotive News). During the first four months (January-April) of this year some 133,509 new BEVs were registered, which is 95% more than a year earlier (about 68,466). The growth of...