High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Juneau as of Sunday

(JUNEAU, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Juneau area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Juneau area ranged from $3.26 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.27 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gas 'N Go, at 5165 Glacier Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Gas 'N Go 5165 Glacier Hwy, Juneau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.12

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Petro One at 5245 Glacier Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.26 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.