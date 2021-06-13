Where’s the most expensive gas in Murray?

(MURRAY, KY) Gas prices vary across the Murray area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Murray area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Murray area appeared to be at EZY Mart, at 1417 W Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

EZY Mart 1417 W Main St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Kwik Stop 506 N 4Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pockets 1000 Chestnut St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Huck's 411 S 12Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Shell 620 S 4Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 1600 Highway 121 Byp N, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 807 N 12Th St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.