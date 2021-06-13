Cancel
Murray, KY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Murray?

Murray Digest
Murray Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQ6xr_0aSzyl4T00

(MURRAY, KY) Gas prices vary across the Murray area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Murray area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Murray area appeared to be at EZY Mart, at 1417 W Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

EZY Mart

1417 W Main St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Kwik Stop

506 N 4Th St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Pockets

1000 Chestnut St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.09

Huck's

411 S 12Th St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$3.09

Shell

620 S 4Th St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

1600 Highway 121 Byp N, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 807 N 12Th St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Murray, KY
7
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Murray Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

