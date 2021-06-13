Talking Vince Dunn

Vince Dunn, a 24 year old Stanley Cup winning defenseman, may be the Blues’ biggest question mark on defense this off-season. Most NHL teams would consider that a perfectly fine problem to have - sign him to another decent RFA deal and be done with it. The Blues, however, don’t view themselves as having that luxury, or else Dunn wouldn’t be up for discussion. After another early post-season exit - the second in the two years since they won the Stanley Cup - there’s concern that the team’s Cup window is closing. To prop it open, the Blues need to make moves to improve, especially on defense. They need size, and they need people who can make life very unpleasant for the opposing team, be that through physical play or the ability to take away space on the ice.