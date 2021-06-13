Talking Vince Dunn
Aside from the Vladimir Tarasenko pipedream, the most likely member of the St. Louis Blues to be traded is the 24-year-old defenseman, Vince Dunn. A restricted free agent this summer, Dunn's offensively preferred style of play from the blue line does not necessarily fit into his current team's offseason agenda. After suffering another first-round exit in the postseason, it is clear that St. Louis's group of defensemen needs to bring more size, physicality, and defensive discipline to the ice next season. Seen more as an offensive defenseman, Dunn fails to fit the bill.