Brainerd, MN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brainerd

Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 8 days ago
(BRAINERD, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Brainerd area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brainerd area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brainerd area appeared to be at Speedway, at 421 Washington St Ne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway

421 Washington St Ne, Brainerd
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

13991 Baxter Dr, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09

Cenex

8218 Highland Scenic Dr S, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Mobil

701 Industrial Park Rd Sw, Brainerd
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

850 Lum Park Rd, Brainerd
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$3.09

Holiday

1500 Mill Ave, Brainerd
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 13669 Elder Dr S. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd, MN
With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

