Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brainerd

(BRAINERD, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Brainerd area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brainerd area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brainerd area appeared to be at Speedway, at 421 Washington St Ne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 421 Washington St Ne, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 13991 Baxter Dr, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Cenex 8218 Highland Scenic Dr S, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mobil 701 Industrial Park Rd Sw, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 850 Lum Park Rd, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Holiday 1500 Mill Ave, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 13669 Elder Dr S. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.